Alan R. Winger, 93, of Lexington, KY, passed away on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband for almost 33 years of Kathy (Spurlin) Winger, father to Lisa Winger (Jeff Jung) and Alison Winger (Gabe Jones), and grandfather to Lara, Chris and Nick. Born in Cincinnati, OH to Alma (Moeller) and Harry Winger, Alan was in every sense a Renaissance man: golfer, big band and jazz musician, ballroom dancer, proud alumnus of Indiana University (BBA), University of Cincinnati (MA) and the University of Michigan (PhD in economics), proud service member (U.S. Army) and long-term resident of Griffin Gate in Lexington. Alan spent his professional life alternating between government service as a regional economist with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank and as an academic, teaching variously at the Universities of Kentucky and Florida. His keen intellect and sharp wit were only overshadowed by his enthusiasm for pursuits both fun (he may hold the record for consecutive roller coaster rides by a 75 year-old at Kings Island) and newly challenging (taking up ballroom dancing with Kathy and setting a swinging soprano sax tempo alongside Kathy's flute in a local jazz combo). Alan set the bar high, continuing to publish well into his 80's and having the first Saturday tee time at Griffin Gate G.C., even through the pandemic. Alan enjoyed playing the misanthrope, but it was a role for which he was uniquely ill-suited. Everyone who knew him could only remark on his kindness and joy. Whether listening to Count Basie, or working his way through Poldark, Endeavor and so many other PBS series with Kathy at his side, he relished innovation and excellence. With Kathy, Alan was blessed to become a father later in life to Alison. These two were his "girls" and kept him younger with each passing year. Alan reserved perhaps his greatest smiles for his daughters and grandchildren. He always had a twinkle in his eye at the mention of Lisa and Alison and Lisa's kids, and they were all the clear pride of his life. His was a life well-lived. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, by his sister Ruth Scott, and by Lisa's mother Mary (Timmerman) Winger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.milwardfuneral.com