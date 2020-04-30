|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Himes announces his passing on April 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Alan was a generous, kind man with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed. Alan was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of James and Frances Himes. He was preceded in death by his father, James and his beloved brother, Victor Ray Himes. Alan leaves behind so many who will sadly mourn his passing, including his wife Michele DeFlippo Himes, whom he loved with all of his heart; his beautiful mother Frances; his spirited sister Delicia (Chris Cromwell) Noble; nephew James Cromwell; step daughters, Mandy Pyper and Brittani Rife; grandchildren, Alisia and Ezekiel Pyper and Kiera Rife; and his dear friends, Eddie Stacy, Tubby Ashcraft and Michael Kathlina. After graduating from Bryan Station High School in 1981 alongside his future wife, Alan joined the United States Coast Guard on the buddy plan with Michael Kathlina. He served our country from 1981 until 1986 when he was honorably discharged. Upon his return home he worked at the Lamp Plant for General Electric, where he made many friends and was loved by all. He was fortunate to be able to retire early and enjoy spending his time with his grandchildren, family and friends. The Family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Health Lexington, especially the 2H ICU staff and the Palliative Care staff for their dedicated, compassionate, and excellent care of Alan and the incredible kindness they gave to his wife during his stay. Alan left this world well cared for and with great dignity. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 restrictions, his funeral service will be private. Burial will take place in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. To support the family, you can participate in the Hugs from Home program on the Home Page at www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020