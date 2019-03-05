Resources More Obituaries for Albert Brumback Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Brumback

Obituary Flowers Albert Lee Brumback, 83, husband of Marie Brumback, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on June 29, 1935 in Franklin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Roy and Pearl Tyre Brumback, Sr. Albert was a retired heavy equipment operator for Woodford Excavating and a Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents Albert was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Brumback, Glenn Brumback and Roy Brumback, Jr. Albert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marie Kincaid Brumback, Versailles, sons, Richard (Ruth) Brumback, Versailles, Jeffery Brumback, Corbin, sisters, Estella Stewart, Lawrenceburg, Barbara (Paul) Richardson, Versailles, Janice (Mike) Goodspeed, Dallas, TX, Sandra (Bobby) Thurman, Lawrenceburg, brothers, James (Clara) Brumback, Versailles, Wiley (Norma) Brumback, Nicholasville, Michael Brumback, Lawrenceburg, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Private interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries