was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 26, 1948. He grew up in Lexington and graduated from Bryan Station High School. He married Billie Jean Grob in 1975 and they have two children, Melissa Grob and Craig Michael Grob of Kentucky. He is also survived by one sister, Thelma Gail Burris of Cameron, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold A. Grob and Vivian Jean Grob. Albert worked for Fresenius Medical USA and retired in 2010. During retirement he enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, reading, talking to family and friends, hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling with family. Albert is survived by his wife, Billie Jean, his two children, his sister, many nieces and nephews, sisters and brother in-laws, cousins, and countless friends, all of whom he dearly loved. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Immanuel Baptist Church3100 Tate’s Creek Road Lex, KY 40502 or Fellowship Worship Center PO Box 541Cameron, MO 64429.