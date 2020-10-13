LEDERER Albert Lewis, was born on March 5, 1946. Degreed from the University of Cincinnati in psychology, he spent over 10 years in industry in the management information systems field. He earned an MS in computer and information systems and PhD in industrial and systems engineering from Ohio State University. He joined the University of Kentucky faculty in 1994 as professor of management information systems. He passed away on October 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Lewis M. and Marjorie Faller Lederer, and his sister, Mary Ann Lederer, he is survived by his wife Ann Lederer, son Philip A. Lederer (Kristen Lee), grandson Joseph P. Lederer, and many friends who will sorely miss him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio State University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store