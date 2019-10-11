|
|
Albert Arch Prewitt, Sr. (Coach), of Lexington, KY, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 8th. Al was born in Lexington to Allen and Averil Prewitt on November 27, 1933. He was 85. Al enjoyed a long and illustrious career in athletics, beginning as a multi-sport, star athlete at Henry Clay High School, and later at Transylvania University. Al’s foray into coaching began at Henry Central High School, and then at Millersburg Military Institute. It was at MMI, in a game against the Blue Devils from his old alma mater, when Al would be approached by his esteemed (and soon to retire) coach and mentor, Elmer “Baldy” Gilb, to be his successor at Henry Clay. After becoming head coach of the Blue Devil’s in 1962, Prewitt would go on to amass 8 regional titles, and 621 of his 654 lifetime wins as a basketball coach. His crowning achievement came in 1983 when he led his Blue Devil’s to a 35-33 victory in triple overtime against Carlisle County to capture the State title; the big win being bittersweet, as his wife, Betty, was battling terminal cancer. During his 29 year tenure at Henry Clay, Prewitt also served as an assistant football coach for 13 years, and Athletic Director for 21 years. He finished out his coaching career as assistant under Don Lane at his other alma mater, Transylvania University. His accomplishments earned him several Kentucky High School Coach of the Year awards, induction into the KHSAA Hall of Fame, the KHSB Hall of Fame, and Transylvania’s Pioneer Hall of Fame. Prewitt was preceded in death by wives, Betty Prewitt and Audrey Spivey. Prewitt is survived by a sister, Dorothy Hedeen, and a brother, Allen Prewitt, as well as his children: Albert A. (Tyler) Prewitt, II, Greg (Charlotte) Prewitt, and Kara (Jeff) Winings. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many friends and other family members. Serving as pall bearers are his six grandchildren: Albert A. Prewitt, III (Trey), Keifer Winings, Olivia Winings, Brandon Prewitt, Bradley Prewitt, and Brady Prewitt. All services are being held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Main Street. Visitation hours are Monday, October 14th from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2019