Albert Paul Valentine, 77, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Arjay, Kentucky on August 10, 1941, a son of the late Harve and Maude Rogers Valentine. Albert was a retired building contractor. In his later years, he loved to hunt and garden, enjoyed reading and studying Kentucky history, playing solitaire, and was an avid canner. His great joy was spending time with family and friends. Albert is survived by the mother of his children, Imogene Collett Winegarden of LaGrange, Kentucky; children, Evonda Valentine of LaGrange, Dena Valentine (Matthew Craig) of Stamping Ground, Paul David Valentine of LaGrange, Tammy Center (Anthony Center) of Shelbyville, Richard Valentine of LaGrange, Eddie Valentine (Tess) of Smithfield; 4 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, 4 great granddaughters, and 1 great grandson; brothers, Hughie Valentine (Beverly) of Smithfield, Harvey Valentine (Louise) of Corbin, Preston Valentine (Renee) of Florida, and Ed Valentine (Kim) of Louisville; sisters, Mary Rose Valentine of Bowling Green and Nancy Brock (Jim) of North Carolina. Visitation for Albert will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 1pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, Kentucky where burial will take place. Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019