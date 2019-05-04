Albert Wayne Burton, 71, husband of May Ann Collins Burton, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Georgetown. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on March 2, 1948 to the late Albert Leon and Lillian McCullah Burton. Albert was a farmer, liked being outside, and liked working on cars. Along with his wife, he is survived by 6 children, Albert Wayne (Tammy) Burton, Jr. of Winchester, Kenny Burton of Lexington, Eddie Lee (Michelle) Penn of Arkansas, Anna Burton of Lexington, Liz (Bill) Hensley of Georgetown, and Lee Ann Jimenez of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brother Russell (Brenda) Burton of Lexington; sisters, Patsy (Earl) Crouch of Lexington, Linda Burton of Lexinton, and Beverly (Arthur) Barber of Georgetown. Albert was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Moon and Sue Elkin. Graveside services will be 1pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery with Brother Matt Hampton officiating, and family & friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12-1pm, Wednesday at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 4, 2019