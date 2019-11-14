|
61 of Orlando, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lorain, OH on December 20, 1957 the son of Walter and Annie Owens Higdon. He had been a factory worker. He is survived by two sons, Jeremy Higdon of Berea and Michael Higdon of New Albany, OH; two daughters, Tabitha Roberts of Kansas City, MO and Rhonda Cross of Fayetteville, WV; two brothers, John Higdon of Loraine, OH and Bill Higdon of Grafton, OH; and two sisters, Sarah Blakely of Vermilion, OH and Brenda Higdon of Hartselle, AL. Five grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Higdon and Eric Miller; and two sisters, Dorothy Hammond and Linda Dunkee. The family of Mr. Higdon has requested cremation with no services. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Higdon’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019