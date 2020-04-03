|
Aldonijah Ray Collins, 61, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was born in Scott County, Kentucky on June 21, 1959 to the late Arnold Sterill and Dorothy Geneva (West) Collins. Aldonijah was a farmer. He is survived by sons, Austin Collins & Bobby Collins; sisters and brothers, Jimmy Howe, Virgil (Margie) Tritschler, Ronnie Lee Tritschler, Janice Ruth, Melissa Collins, Theresia Collins, Kathy Collins, Randy Collins, and Dennis Collins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ann Collins. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services will be held for his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2020