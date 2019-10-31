|
84,died peacefully October 28, 2019 at her home in Versailles, KY. She was born November 25, 1934, to John Garnett Salmon and Zenobia Ray Clark Salmon at Edmonton, Kentucky and is predeceased by both parents and her brother, John Philip Salmon. She is survived by three sons: Stewart Gayle Miller (Carol), Evanston, Illinois; John Mark Miller (Kathy), Newport News, Virginia; and James Kent Miller (Libby), Versailles, Kentucky; four grandchildren: Violet Anne Sellers Marotta (Mickey), Kathryn Elizabeth Miller, Alynne Ray Burchett (Woody IV), and James Miles Miller (Mallory), and one great grandson, Salvatore Michael Marotta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, Kentucky, for the Miller-Salmon Scholarship Fund for International Students or to the Building Fund of the Versailles United Methodist Church. Visitation at the Blackburn&Ward; Funeral Home, Versailles, Thursday, October 31, 4-7 PM; funeral at Blackburn&Ward;, Friday, November 1, 11AM. www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019