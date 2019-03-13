age 92, of Paris, died on Sat, March 9, 2019 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Aleitha was born on Sat, July 31, 1926 in Nicholas County, KY the daughter of the late Burnice and Jeanette McVey Ritchie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett R. Davis, Jr., a daughter, Kathy Lynn Davis, a son, Michael Edward Davis and two brothers, Harold Ritchie and Warren Ritchie. After graduating from North Middletown High School and attending the University of Kentucky she became a homemaker as well as being a former teacher. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Bourbon County Homemakers, Former Girl Scout Leader, Rockcastle County Saddle Club, lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Horse Association, helped with Operation Food Basket, Sunday School teacher at North Middletown Christian Church, First Christian Church in Frankfort, First Christian Church in Paris, taught school at North Middletown, Ruddles Mill and Little Rock, Christian Women's Fellowship at First Christ Church and member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Surviving are her children, Emmett R. Davis, III (Donna), Steven Davis (Sally), both of Bourbon County, Thomas Davis (Hallie) of Wilmore and Lisa Harrison (Arthur) of Bourbon, County. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chad Davis (Jessi), Dr. Patricia Davis, Arthur "Trey" Harrison, III (Kelly), Andrew Harrison (Sara), Austin Renno Davis, Colby Allen Davis (Kelsey), Betsy Davis (Eric), Rennie Davis (Dallas) Thomas Claire Davis and three great grandchildren, Alec, Brody Allen and Ansley Lynn. A sister survives Ester Myers of Carlisle, and brothers, John Ritchie (Sue) and Dennie Ritchie (Phyllis) both of Bourbon County, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Aleitha Lorraine Ritchie Davis will be held at 10 am on Fri, March 15 at First Christian Church with Rev. Jeff Bell officiating. Interment will follow in North Middletown Cemetery with casket bearers being Billy Reed, Chad Davis, Colby Davis, Trey Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Austin Davis and Tully Williams.The family request visitation between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thu, March 14, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 911 High Street, Paris, KY or Operation Food Basket. www.hintonturner.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary