Dr. Alexander Armand Lesueur
1923 - 2020
96, of Lexington, died on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joan Clay Kavanaugh Lesueur, his son, Alexander A. Lesueur, Jr., and a niece, Ruth Gayle of Sulphur, Louisiana. He was born July 28, 1923, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to Trigg and Jette Lesueur. He was named for his grandfather, A.A. Lesueur, Secretary of State of Missouri and founder of a bank in Antlers, Oklahoma. Early in his life, he showed an interest in the flute and studied with Mrs. Vena Tipton of Tulsa. After attending Tulsa University for a short time, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and played flute in Army Air Force bands from 1942-1946, earning the rank of corporal. He attended the University of North Texas, receiving B.M. and M.M. degrees. He also earned M.M. and D.M.A. degrees in flute performance from the University of Michigan. He taught six years in public schools in Oklahoma, Texas, and Georgia. He played four years with the Atlanta Symphony. He was a private student to William Kinkead of the Philadelphia Orchestra. In 1959, he came to teach at Morehead State University, where he met his wife. He joined the music faculty at Florida State University in 1965 and ended his teaching career at Western Carolina University, where he retired. He wrote articles on the flute, as well as a book, A Daily Routine for Flutists; and he recorded a record. He played in the Lexington Philharmonic, the Florida State Symphony, and the Asheville (NC) Symphony. He also performed in concerts, recitals, and symphonies all over the South and Southeast. He was a lifelong Episcopalian, serving as treasurer of the Morehead Episcopal Church, vestry member and senior warden of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Cullowhee, NC, and vestry member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Canton, NC. He co-chairman with his wife of the National Cathedral Association for the Diocese of Western North Carolina. He was also a member of the Companions in Christ class at Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington. A private burial service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, July 14th, at Machpelah Cemetery, Mount Sterling, conducted by the Very Reverend Carol Wade, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral. Kerr Brothers, East Main Street, is in charge of arrangements. Contributions should be made to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, Lexington, 40507. The family would like to thank the staffs of Pine Meadows Nursing Home, Baptist Health – Lexington, and Hospice of the Bluegrass for their care.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
