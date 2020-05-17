ROSENBERG Dr. Alexander F., age 93, died peacefully on May 9, 2020. Alex was born in Frankfurt, Germany. Attempting to flee the Nazis' in 1938, the family relocated to Amsterdam, Holland. However, in 1942 they were captured and deported to Westerbork and Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camps where they remained throughout the war. Alex and his family were 4 of the 2500 prisoners on "The Lost Train" which left Bergen Belson on April 10, 1945 and wandered aimlessly through Eastern Germany until they were liberated by the Russians on April 23,1945 in the town of Tribitz. Alex just recently celebrated 75 years of freedom from the Nazis. Alex and family emigrated to Flushing, New York in 1947 and he became a proud American Citizen in 1952. After obtaining an undergraduate degree at New York City College, Alex obtained a Masters and PhD in Chemistry from Duke University. He married his wife, Alice in 1954 and they moved to Houston, Texas to start his career in nuclear analytics and fuel processes. Alex then joined General Electric in the nuclear propulsion lab in Cincinnati, Ohio and later appliance development at General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Alex is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Alice White Rosenberg, his children, Martha Rosenberg, Walter (Paula) Rosenberg and JoAnne (Jamie) Schneider and his three grandchildren, Alex Wilcox, Chris Schneider and Delaney Schneider and his many friends. Alex was an avid cook & vegetable gardener and volunteered frequently for the Kentucky School for the Blind, Louisville Free Public Radio and an AARP tax preparer the last 30 years. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no service. Any donations are suggested to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW, Washington, DC 20024; KET 600 Cooper Drive, Lexington, Ky 40502; or Dare to Care Food Bank, 5803 Fern Valley Rd, Louisville, Ky 40228..



