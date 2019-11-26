|
Alexander Milton Gray II was born in Elkins, West Virginia on 20 February 1938. He was known as Alex or “Corky” by friends and family. Corky grew up in Fayetteville, West Virginia, attending Elementary and High school and helping run the family business, “Gray’s Market”. He is a 1956 Graduate of Fayetteville High School. Preceded in death by his parents Alexander M. Gray Sr. and Margaret Summerfield Gray, and the love of his life, Patsy O’Dell Gray. He is survived by his three sons Frank E. Gray (and his wife Cecilia R. Gray); Steven G. Gray (and wife Gina D. Gray); and Brian P. Gray. He is also survived by his brothers Stewart “Skip” R. Gray (and wife Nancy Pat Gray) and Gregory M. Gray, sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” O’Dell Boley and brother-in-law James “Sam” Edward O’Dell (and wife Barbara J. O’Dell.) He has three grandchildren: Kellye N. Gray, Alexandria C. Gray and Gavin E. Gray and one Great Grandchild Kailynn M. Johnson. 10 Nieces and Nephews. Stewart R. Gray Jr., Kimberly Ann Gray, Mark A. Gray, Kathryn Elizabeth Moran Rogers, Kenneth Ray Walker, Wayne A. Boley, Debbie Sue Pierce Thomas, Roger Dale Pierce, Kimberly E. O’Dell Toney, Jennifer R. O’Dell, and several Great Grand Nieces and Nephews. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to have serve Alex and the Gray family. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2019