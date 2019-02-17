GROSS Alexandra ("Lexy") Howland, age 72, passed away on February 9, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Lexy was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey and was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she attended Germantown Friends School. She spent two years at Mt. Vernon College and then finished her Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Kentucky. Lexy taught elementary school briefly in Lexington, KY before moving to Nebraska and meeting her husband of 40 years, Peter E. Gross. In Springfield, NE they purchased Oak Barrel Farm to begin starting a family and pursuing their dream of breeding horses. After many years of traveling to purchase and breed horses in KY, Lexy and her husband left NE and purchased a farm in Lexington, KY in 2001 which was also fondly named Oak Barrel Farm. Lexy was accomplished in all things animal husbandry including breeding and raising stakes winning Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses. In addition, she showed Quarter and Paint Horses competitively throughout the U.S. achieving many local and national awards for her own horsemanship and beautiful livestock. She also loved Simmental and Angus cattle and founded the Triple Crown Simmental Cattle Show held in Omaha, NE. Lexy was also very passionate about all of her many dogs including Australian Shepherds, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and Golden Retrievers, (among others) many of whom were show dogs as well as beloved family members. In terms of character, Lexy was first and foremost an honest and incredibly hard-working woman. And when she set her mind to a task, there was no stopping her. Because of this, she earned the respect and admiration of many who knew her. She was a friend you could rely upon without fail and she loved her family, friends, and animals immensely. Lexy is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Phillips Howland, and her father, Dr. Alvin Wilcox Howland. She is survived by her husband, Peter Edward Gross; son, Daniel Phillips Gross; daughter, Sarah Louise (Gross) Norwood and her husband, William "Billy" Norwood; sisters, Lyle Howland and husband Jack Manning and Courtney Howland and husband Michael Singer, as well as cousins, Alexandra Von Peterffy, Charlie Von Peterffy, Jan Von Peterffy, Katie Kerns, Allison Von Peterffy, and Nicholas Von Peterffy. The family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to the caregivers who have touched Lexy's life. First and foremost, Miss Tempie J. Taylor who has been her best friend and personal caretaker for more than 10 years and is considered part of the Gross Family. The family also expresses deep gratitude to all of the caregivers at Lexington Country Place for making Lexy comfortable during her time there. In remembrance of Lexy, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA, an organization that Lexy supported her whole life. The family will have a celebration of Lexy's life at a later date. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Lexy's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Lexy or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary