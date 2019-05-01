Alfred Conrad Scott, 69, passed away April 28, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born to the late Conrad and Nina Peterson Scott on March 27, 1950 in Elgin, TX. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Doris Ruth Williams Scott, and he was also preceded by his parents, Conrad and Nina Peterson Scott. He was loving father to his daughter Corrie (Rob) Wynkoop of Lafayette, IN; two sons, Alfred Scott and Jason Scott, both of Lexington; "Pa" to his beloved grandson Robert Scott Samuel "Robbie" Wynkoop; dear brother to two sisters, Adelle (Jim) Buehring and Patsy (Leslie) Steger; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mr. Scott was a U.S. Navy veteran. After working for the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wharton, TX PD, he transitioned to the newspaper business where he enjoyed a long career in Circulation. He worked for the Gainesville Sun (FL), the Dyersburg State Gazette (TN), and the Madisonville Messenger (KY) where he eventually was named the Publisher. He then moved to the Hamilton Journal News (OH) and then finished his career at the Arizona Republic, where he retired in 2012. At each of these stops, Alfred was known for his hard work and his dedication to those who worked for him, for he knew any success he had was a direct result of the team of people he worked side by side with. A native of Austin, TX, he loved the Texas Longhorns, baseball (and enjoyed playing into his 60's), he was a gifted trumpeter, and loved music, including singing in the choir at various churches throughout his life and also followed the Texas Longhorn and A&M Aggie bands. He will be greatly missed but we know he is with Jesus and we look forward to seeing him again soon. Visitation Friday 4-7pm, Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Funeral will occur in Austin, TX [Call (512) 419-7224 for details.]. Burial at New Sweden Cemetery (TX). www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary