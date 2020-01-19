|
|
|
Alfred Leland Crabb, Jr., 100, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Alfred was born March 4, 1919 in Bowling Green, KY, to Alfred L. and Bertha Lee Gardner Crabb. He graduated with a BA and an MA from Peabody College and shortly thereafter was drafted into the Army in 1941, where he served 44 months in the Adjutant General Corps. Near the end of his service on June 30, 1945, he married Lucy Garrison, who accompanied him to his last post in Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio. Upon his discharge from the Army he enrolled in the graduate program in English at the University of North Carolina. He then joined the faculty of the University of Kentucky and taught in the Department of English for 34 years, including 17 years as assistant or associate chairman. He also worked with the state-wide organization of teachers of English, the Kentucky Council of Teachers of English. In that organization he served as editor of the Kentucky English Bulletin and as its Executive Secretary. On retirement he began various volunteer activities with Recording for the Blind, the Kentucky Blood Center, and several investigations conducted by researchers in the Sander-Brown Center, including its BRAINS program. In 1987 he began working on the creation of a radio reading service for the blind, Central KY Radio Eye, which began broadcasting newspapers and other materials in November 1990. He directed that operation for ten years, and on retiring from that duty, continued to read on a part-time basis. In 1992 he was awarded the LOV award “for continuing service to Lexington.” and in 1997 he was honored with the Algernon Sidney Sullivan award by the University of Kentucky. He and Lucy enjoyed traveling and in their retirement years visited many parts of the world, traveling two or three times a year. During more than 50 trips abroad they visited more than 140 destinations. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 74 years, Lucy, and three of their sons, Alfred Leland Crabb III, Garrison Crabb, and David McMurry Crabb. He is survived by two children James Wade Crabb (Carla), Lexington, and Sara Crabb Clatterbuck (Wayne), Maryville, TN, six grandchildren, Jesse “Natrix” LaRue (Kristen), David Elaphe Crabb (Allison), Acris Lee Crabb Reed (Robert), Carl Luke Chapman (Destyni), Ross Kendall Clatterbuck (Christin), Corey Allyn Clatterbuck (Matt), and four great-grandchildren, Anthony Ray Chapman, Zackary Oliver Reed, Margot Deirdre Clatterbuck, Ione Beatrix Clatterbuck. Alfred will be interred during a private family ceremony at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Memorials can be made to Central Kentucky Radio Eye, 1733 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY 40505, 859.422.6390.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020