age 90, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Patsy, KY he was the son of the late Freeling Hisle Rogers and the late Elizabeth Ollie Spencer Rogers and he was a member of Bowen First Church of God. Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the rank of Private. He was employed 41 years with the Ashland Oil Company working in the Powell County oil fields, Ashland's Pipeline Engineering Department at Ashland, KY and the last 22 years with Ashland Oil Company's Real Estate Department traveling all over the United States. Eugene is survived by one son, Phillip (Evelyn Marie Potts) Rogers of Peachtree City, Georgia; one sister Violet Laverne Mullins of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Matthew Daniel (Bailey Abercrombie) Rogers and Jamie Meredith Rogers and two great grandchildren Madelyn Jean Rogers and Emilia Lorraine Rogers. Eugene was the widower of Juanita Morton Rogers. He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Rogers. Funeral services officiated by Bro. William Carpenter will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Matt Rogers, Darrell Rogers, Arthur "Marty" Martinelli, Daniel Cook, Wayne Joslin, Shawn Skidmore and Chester Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Fantz, Everett "June Bug" Todd, Jim Hall, Mike Reed, Ronnie Jones, Bob Fisher and former co-workers with Ashland Oil Company. Special appreciation to his caregivers, Treva Montgomery, Marcy Land, Bertha Short and Missy Durbin. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019