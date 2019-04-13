Home

Alfred Eugene Tuggle, 87, widower of Edna Mae West Tuggle, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Diversicare of Nicholasville. He was born in Milford, Ohio on March 16, 1932 to the late Delbert and Flonnie Atkinson Tuggle. He is survived by a daughter, Sandy McDonald, four brothers Robbie, Gilbert, Jessie and Kay Tuggle, two grandchildren Josh and Jake McDonald and three great grandchildren Ben, Megan and Max McDonald. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Riley and Pastor Harvey Atkinson officiating and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 AM until time of service Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
