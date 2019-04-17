VIMONT Alfred Byram "Ted", 91, returned home April 13, 2019. The son of the late Alice Bissett Vimont and Alfred Byram Vimont of Millersburg, KY, he was born in Maysville, KY on July 27, 1927. Ted was a graduate of Maysville High School, where he also was a basketball player. He also attended schools in Los Angeles, CA and the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He had a successful career with Kentucky Utilities: Maysville line crew, Lexington Office Transmission Engineering, and was the company's first safety director, in Lexington. Ted married the love of his life Martha Elizabeth Schubert of Dover, KY on July 5, 1952. His loving wife passed away in 2010, after 60 years of marriage. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Gordon Zweigart and Donnie Zweigart. Survivors include his son Ted Byram Vimont, Jr., Lexington; daughter Nancy Caryl Vimont (Joe) Strickland, Louisville; granddaughter Kimberly Rose Strickland, Louisville; sister-in-law Jackie Ray Zweigart; niece Suzanne Zweigart, Park City, UT; nephew Steve (Barbara) Zweigart, Maysville; adopted family and very special part of his life: John and Carol Rawls, Redding, CT; daughter Anna Rawls Sackey (Al) and grandchildren, Konotey, Korkor and Lala Sackey; son J.F. (Amy) Rawls and grandchildren, Elsa and Eli. Community involvement and career accomplishments included: member, Central Christian Church, where he served as Stephen Minister, deacon, elder, Property Ministry, Moderator of the Congregation; Vice Chair, Maysville Jaycees and Rotary Club; member, Woodland Christian Church, where also served as teacher, elder, deacon, Chairman of the Administrative Board; Co-president, Morton Jr. High Parent Teacher Assn.; President, Eastern Little League Baseball; President, American Society of Safety Engineers, Bluegrass Chapter; Distinguished Safety Engineer of the Year (KY); Professional Safety Engineer of the Year, Region VII, American Soc. of Safety Engineers; Advisory Board, Eastern Kentucky University, Safety and Health Board; University of Kentucky Continuing Education Board Member; Executive Committee, National Safety Council Public Utilities Division; Cameron Award, National Safety Council; Program Chair, Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Safety and Health Committee; Director of Training for Safety and Health Professionals for EEI following retirement from Kentucky Utilities. Ted was an active church member who loved his church and his community of faith. He loved his family, his pets and his neighborhood. He was an accomplished photographer and member of the Lexington Camera Club. Ted hunted, hiked, golfed and was physically active into his late 80s. He was a UK Basketball season ticket holder for 58 years and rarely missed a game. Ted and Martha were active contributors of the Arboretum, ASPCA, Humane Soc., Hope Center, Lexington Catholic Action Center, Habitat for Humanity, University of Kentucky, Salvation Army and volunteered at various community action organizations. A visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm until 8pm at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY 40515. Services on Saturday: Funeral at 4pm, with visitation prior beginning at 3pm at Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short St., Lexington, KY 40507. In lieu of flowers, Ted requested memorial gifts be sent to: Central Christian Church 205 E. Short St., Lexington, KY 40507. https://www.centralchristianlex.org/ Woodland Christian Church 530 E. High St., Lexington, KY 40502 http://woodlandchristianlex.org/ Lexington Humane Society 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/ www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary