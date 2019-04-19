Resources More Obituaries for Alfredda Stearns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfredda (Marcum) Stearns

Mrs. Alfredda Elaine (Marcum) Stearns, age 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of Fred Edwin and Leah Irene (Massengale) Marcum, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis K. Marcum and Lane Marcum. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Dale Stearns, two brothers, Dexter (and Sue) Marcum, Lonnie (and Sandra) Marcum, two sisters, Connie (and Bill) Asberry all of Albany, Kentucky, Deloris (and Charles) Kerr of Burkesville, Kentucky, ten nieces, nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Alfredda Elaine (Marcum) Stearns will be conducted Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 am (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones, Bro. David Stearns and Dr. William C. Powell officiating. Burial will Follow in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Friday, and again on Saturday until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions to Davis Chapel Cemetery Fund or The Gideons, would be appreciated. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.