Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Blanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Bacon Blanton

Send Flowers
Alice Bacon Blanton Obituary
101, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on August 21, 2019. Born June 10, 1918, she was the daughter of the late James Bacon Blanton and Ida Roberts Blanton and the sister of the late Anna Blanton Howell. Alice Bacon was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames in America, the National Society of Kentucky. For many years Alice was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and was also a member of the Red Cross Advisory Board. Alice Bacon is survived by her nephews, Robery Sherley Howell, Jr. and James Blanton Howell and her niece Alice Bacon "Lissy" Howell, as well as their children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in the Frankfort Cemetery at 11:00 am Friday, August 23rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, the Franklin County Humane Society, or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.rogersfrankfort.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.