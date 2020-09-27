Alice Mae Fannin Eiden, 89, of Stakes Court, Nicholasville, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Morgan County, Kentucy on November 15, 1930 to the late Claude and Verna Esther Curtis Fannin Sr. She is survived by four sons, Grady, Teddy, Greg and Curt Eiden, one daughter, Murva Black Fong, one brother, Neil Fannin, five sisters, Ida Roberts, Mary Thornburg, Kay Lewis, Nell Demaree, Amanda Fannin, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mom passed Thursday afternoon. She was a lover of family, flowers, sewing, Yahtzee and a good cup of coffee. She had a incredible green thumb-on the day she passed she had 6 orchids with 46 blooms. It was a very fitting way for Mom to go. She will be dearly missed.— Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday at Purvis Cemetery in Morehead, Kentucky with Pastor Billy Henderson officiating. Bearers will be Greg Eiden Jr. and Noah, Micah and Luke Eiden. Donations may be made to Bluegrass Navigators. Betts & West Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
