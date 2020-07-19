Alice Hager

Alice Lawson Hager, 96, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home on Melrose Avenue. She was born July 14, 1924 in Nicholasville, Kentucky and grew up in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Grover Cleveland and Mabel Crutchfield Williams. Alice always wanted to be a nurse and after raising her four children as a stay at home mom she graduated top of her class at the age of 50 and became an LPN. She worked until she retired at the age of 72. She would have continued working but, she did not want to learn “technology”. Alice will be remembered for her bedside humor, and the care she gave her patients. She loved to talk to doctors about the patients’ care. She is survived by four children, Garnett A. (Brenda) Hager, Jan Veal, Lynn (Ernie) Rainwater, and Ann Hager, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children’s father G.W. “Rhodie” Hager. A Private Graveside Services will be held at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Grandsons will serve as Bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hager Family. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Cate Navigators. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
