Alice Jean Paul Shepherd, 57, of Garden Park Drive, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on June 5, 1962 to Ernest Paul and the late Margaret Malone Paul. She spent 15 years of her career being a department manager at Walmart in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She is survived by a son, Charles Denton and two daughters, Marcia Mills and Sabrina (Joshua Sr.) Fayne, brother, John Paul and a sister, Kim Cuzick and five grandchildren, Kalob Paul, Alicia Mills, Joshua Fayne Jr, Kelli Mills and Christian Fayne. Services will be 7:00 PM, Friday January 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Joshua Fayne Sr. officiating. Visitation will be 5-7:00PM Friday at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Alice and the family. Online guestbook at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 29, 2019