Alice Langfels Atchison, wife of Robert Elwood Atchison, departed this life on Tue, July 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, having attained the age of 83 years. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on July 11, 1937, the daughter of the late Mike and Georgia Glover Langfels, was a graduate of Paris High School, a homemaker, delivered the Herald-Leader for over twenty years, and was a member of the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by their children, Doug (Angie) Atchison, Julia (Paul) Thompson, Rick (Traci) Atchison, Clay (Angela) Atchison, and Greg (Misty) Atchison. Also surviving is fifteen grandchildren; and eight siblings, Ruby (Eugene) Lang, Betty Bolin, Billy (Katherine) Langfels. Sue (Homer) Royse, Mary Eva Daff, Wilma Langfels, Michael (Marlene) Langfels, and John (Susan) Langfels. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Sat, Aug 1, 2020 at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation with Father Daniel Fister officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet cemetery with casket bearers being Josh Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Seth Thompson, Nicholas Atchison, Ben Atchison, Luke Atchison, Cameron Barker, and Jalen Barker. Honorary bearers will be Caden Atchison, Alex Atchison, Kendall Atchison, Jordan Atchison, Reagan Atchison, Rileigh Barker, and LindseyThompson. Visitation will begin at 9 am prior to the service. www.hintonturner.com