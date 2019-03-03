|
Alice Lorain (Runyan) Turner went to her home in heaven on February 28 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Turner. Alice is lovingly remembered by her children, Glen Turner, Gary Turner, Carol Conway, Phyllis Cornett, Wanda Osborne, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Brannon Crossing on Sunday, March 10, at 2:30 PM. A Gathering of Family and Friends will follow until 5pm. Full obituary may be viewed at www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019