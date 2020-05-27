Or Copy this URL to Share

42 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lexington, KY on April 9, 1978 and had been an employee of Baxter’s Medical Supply Company. A non-denominational Christian, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as reading her Bible, listening to music, and crafting. She is survived by her children, Christopher Terry, Rachael L. Ponder, and Amber Nicole Ponder, all of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Arianna and Jasper; her parents, James and Marcella Whitaker of Mt. Vernon; brothers, R.J., Jim Bob, David, Casey, and Michael; sisters, Jenny and Rachel; and her father, Ronnie Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Ponder; grandparents, Bert and Alice Wren, and Kenneth and Pauline Smith; and a brother, Mark. In accordance with Ms. Slone’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation with no services. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Ms. Slone’s online obituary.

