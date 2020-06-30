age 90, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lebanon. Survived by his wife, Ann Taylor Walker Waters; three daughters, Beth Alexander (Mark), Beckie Burston (Mike) and Susan Mattingly (Bill). Funeral services 2:00 Wednesday at the Springfield Presbyterian Church. Visitation after 10:00 Wednesday morning at the church. Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For complete obituary go to www.careyandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.