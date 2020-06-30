Allen Darnell Waters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 90, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lebanon. Survived by his wife, Ann Taylor Walker Waters; three daughters, Beth Alexander (Mark), Beckie Burston (Mike) and Susan Mattingly (Bill). Funeral services 2:00 Wednesday at the Springfield Presbyterian Church. Visitation after 10:00 Wednesday morning at the church. Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For complete obituary go to www.careyandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Springfield Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Springfield Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved