RODES Allen Higgins, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Allen Higgins Rodes, loving husband and father of three sons passed away at the age of 86. Allen was born on May 15, 1933 in El Paso, TX to Cmdr. Joseph Waller Rodes and Edmonia Allingham Rodes. As the son of a Naval officer, he grew up in many places until his parents settled in Coronado, California for his high school years. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD where he earned his engineering degree in 1955. He moved to Lexington in 1960 after his Air Force service. Allen began working for Wilson Implement, where he introduced himself to Charlotte Caywood. As he would say, "my ship has come in!". Allen married Charlotte, raised three sons, and were blessed with seven grandchildren. He purchased the company from the Wilsons in 1966. Under his leadership, Wilson Equipment was recognized as the top performance North America Dealership for the J.I. Case Company twice . Allen retired in 1996 to spend more time traveling with Charlotte, volunteering for several associations , pursuing his hobbies, and helping others through recovery. He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, friends, lunch outings, golfing, photography, scuba diving, beach time, anything Apple, football, and vidalia onions. Allen became associated with a small organization named the Shepherd's House. He volunteered on their board and eventually became President, expanding it to three facilities under his stewardship. He wanted to give people an opportunity to positively change their lives. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Mathew Clay Rodes. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte and his three sons, J. (Karen), William (Vivian), and Charlie (Molly), and seven grand children, Patrick (Megan), Emily (Dylan), Murphy, Mary Ford, Jack, Caywood and Steven. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 4-7 pm. Funeral service Monday July 1st, 11:30am at Milward-Broadway, 159 N. Broadway, Lexington. A memorial service for his friends will be held at the ALANO Club Sunday, July 7th, 3-5pm. Donations made in Allen's memory may be sent to the Shepherd's House, 635 Maxwelton Ct, Lexington, KY 40507. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 29, 2019