71 , Allie was born in Danville, KY daughter of the late Horace and Mary Elizabeth Ross. She was preceded in death by sisters Lacy Woods , Monie Jo Bedinger and a son Derrick Williams. Allie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dwight Williams: Children Rodney(Monica) Chambers, Jumaane Johnson, James and Tim Williams, Michael (Brittany) Williams, and Corey Williams, Connie(Earl) Williams Rayford, Danne Johnson and Letricia (Noel) Williams. 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Siblings Rev. H. Felix (Betty) Ross, Rosa Ross Scotton, Paulette Ganns and Ajay Carpenter Ross. Special friends Grace Williams, Belinda Harris, Bonnie Lail, Edna Fisher and a host of Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Mon Jun 10, 2019 from 12 noon until 2pm with the funeral following at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 8, 2019
