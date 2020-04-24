|
Allyson "Ally" Mercedea Sierra Ross was born on August 12, 1989 to Linda Ross and Benjamin Hill. The meaning of Allyson is noble kind--a person of noble rank or birth--of excellent quality-- her name is a derived from Alice. Allyson was the oldest granddaughter to her NaNa Alice "Jennie" Ross. She was the big sister to Jasmine Ross & Tralen "Trey" LeMaster. Allyson was the loving mother to her beloved sons Sergio James Alvia Jr, and the late Kyran Leonides Avila (3/31/19). She was loved by her significant other, Sergio Avila, Sr.! Allyson was baptized , July 2002 during Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church, Versailles, KY, by Rev. Dr. Floyd Greene. Sadly, Ally suddenly departed our lives at Woodford Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her loss are her parents, Linda Ross and Benjamin Hill, her young precious son, Sergio J. Avila, Jr.; her Nana--Alice "Jennie" Ross, her sister, Jasmine and brother, Trey, Aunt Angela White , her nephews-- Zaidyn Ross, Zane & Zion Armstrong & her nieces--Zakyla Armstrong, Denalii & Lola LeMaster and the love of her life--Sergio Avila, Sr. Allyson was born into a large family and was preceded in death by many of them. Her precious baby boy Kyran Avila , her niece, Zayrah Armstrong, her favorite aunt who spoiled her, Sherlon White, maternal and paternal grandparents and great grandparents. As well as her loving great aunt, Lisa White. She will be greatly missed by her extended family, cousins and her dearest friends. Allyson was loved by so many and her passing is an important reminder that we are to love one another as commanded in God’s Holy Word! Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements for Allyson. A private ceremony and graveside service will commence with a celebration of Allyson life to be scheduled for a time when family and friends may gather together. On Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm everyone is encouraged to visit Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home's Facebook page to watch the live stream of Allyson's private service. Condolences and shared memories may be left on Ally's tribute page as well as a recording of her Funeral Services to be viewed at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2020