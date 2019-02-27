Resources More Obituaries for Alma Doan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alma Doan

Obituary Flowers Alma Sunshine Mohrmann Doan, 76, widow of Charles Eddie Doan, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on September 2, 1942 to the late William C. Mohrmann, Sr. and Arnetta Vivian Humphrey Mohrmann. Alma was a member of Harmony Christian Church and was very active in her church. She worked for Scott County School System as a school bus aide for special needs students. She never met a stranger and was always gracious and kind. Alma is survived by son, Todd (Terri) Doan of Winchester, Kentucky and daughter, Laura Doan of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Christian Doan, Brady Doan, Allen Doan, Bristol Doan, Destinee Hope (Taylor) Thurman, and Camryn Lee Adkinson, and great grandchildren, Russell Lee, Nova Lynn, and Wesley Taylor Thurman. She is also survived by a sister, Janie Mohrmann Gaines of Georgetown, Kentucky. Alma was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Billy C Mohrmann, Kenneth Mohrmann, Johnny Mohrmann, and Charlotte O'Brien. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Harmony Christian Church. Services for Alma will be 1pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at the church with Dr. Billy Strother, Pastor Dean Scott, Pastor James Byrd, and Pastor Jack Harney officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries