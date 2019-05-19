Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Alma Parrish

Alma Parrish Obituary
PARRISH, Alma Mae, 95, died May 18, 2019. For more than 60 years she presided over Alma's Variety Shop, selling everything from fancy wedding lace to tiny doll clothes trim. No one was immune to her strongly held opinions, but generations of customers valued her advice. If Alma wasn't doing the business of her store, dog in tow, then she might be at the racetrack expecting another of her horses to finish in the money, or watching a new foal frolic in her paddocks. She loved selling, she loved her horses, but most, she loved her friends and family. Devoted to her brothers, William, John and Theodore, she was the last living child of Ida Mae Turner Parrish and William Nebuchadnezzar Parrish. Her legacy includes John Parrish Jr., Sandra Miller, Wes Parrish, and Tommy, Theo and Toby Parrish. She was generous in affection, shrewd in business and always lived in the moment. Visitation is 4 - 7 pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Main St. There will be a private burial service. In her memory, consider donations to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607; Camp Kudzu, serving children with diabetes, 5885 Glenridge Dr, Suite 160, Atlanta GA 30328.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2019
