Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Alvin Clarence Kron


1944 - 2020
KRON Alvin "Al" Clarence passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 in Lexington, KY after a battle with ALS. Al was born in Evansville, IN on Jan. 28 1944 to the late Helen Kneer Kron and Edwin J. Kron. Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn Marheine Kron; daughter, Julie (Todd) Burgel; daughter-in-law, Sara Kron; and cherished grandchildren, Nathan McIntire, Emily McIntire, Daniel Kron, Lauren Burgel and Nick Burgel. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Lee Kron. Al also leaves behind a twin brother, Melvin (Linda) Kron; a sister, Marilyn Kron Weisman; mother-in-law, Elaine Marheine; brother-in-law, Bruce Marheine, sisters-in-law, Jan (Dale) Hettenbach and Karen (Jim) Lea; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Al graduated from Reitz High School in Evansville, IN and Purdue University. He began working for International Harvester upon graduation and in 1981 he bought his own dealership, Kron International Trucks and Idealease, in Lexington, KY. After 20 years of operating his dealerships he retired in 2001 to enjoy his role as a full-time grandpa. Al will be remembered for his acts of service to his family, friends, church and neighbors. He was always ready to lend a tool, give business advice, paint a classroom or build a project for his grandchildren. He and Lynn loved being at their cabin at Nolin Lake, where he enjoyed fishing, visiting with neighbors, and boating with his grandkids and their friends. Visitation will be 4-7pm Sat., Jan. 4 and a Memorial Service will be 2pm Sun., Jan 5, both at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Victory Heights Montessori Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 643, Winchester, KY 40392.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
