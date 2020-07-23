1/
Alvin Downs
1928 - 2020
Alvin George Downs, 92, widower of Martha Jane McClain Downs died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born in Casey County, Kentucky on May 2, 1928 to the late George T. and Rosie Bell Hall Downs. Alvin was a carpenter for Engel Construction and an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He is survived by a son, Paul Downs and seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother, Cloyd Downs and two sisters, Ada Gillispie and Virginia Smith. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Louella Cox. Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Midway Cemetery with Steve Woods officiating. Friends and family will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Downs family. Contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
Midway Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
