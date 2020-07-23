Alvin George Downs, 92, widower of Martha Jane McClain Downs died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born in Casey County, Kentucky on May 2, 1928 to the late George T. and Rosie Bell Hall Downs. Alvin was a carpenter for Engel Construction and an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He is survived by a son, Paul Downs and seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother, Cloyd Downs and two sisters, Ada Gillispie and Virginia Smith. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Louella Cox. Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Midway Cemetery with Steve Woods officiating. Friends and family will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Downs family. Contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.