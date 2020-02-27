Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:45 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Lee Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Lee Sloan Obituary
SLOAN Alvin Lee, 92, made his heavenly entrance Tues., Feb. 25th, 2020. Alvin was a Korean War veteran, a US Postal Service employee, and probably the most unique, amazing husband, father, and grandfather that anyone could ask for. He had his own distinctive dialogue and a great sense of humor. He was extremely giving. Alvin is the late husband of Barbara J. Sloan. He is survived by three children, son, James Lee Sloan (Tina), daughter, Gaye Nell Gourley, and son, Thomas Wayne Sloan; granddaughters, Natalie Allen (Daniel), Trisha Sloan, Tiffany Sloan, Torri Wilson (Chance); nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 8:45 am Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 8:00 am until the service time on Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -