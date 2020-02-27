|
SLOAN Alvin Lee, 92, made his heavenly entrance Tues., Feb. 25th, 2020. Alvin was a Korean War veteran, a US Postal Service employee, and probably the most unique, amazing husband, father, and grandfather that anyone could ask for. He had his own distinctive dialogue and a great sense of humor. He was extremely giving. Alvin is the late husband of Barbara J. Sloan. He is survived by three children, son, James Lee Sloan (Tina), daughter, Gaye Nell Gourley, and son, Thomas Wayne Sloan; granddaughters, Natalie Allen (Daniel), Trisha Sloan, Tiffany Sloan, Torri Wilson (Chance); nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 8:45 am Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 8:00 am until the service time on Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020