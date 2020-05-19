Alvin "Scott" Little
LITTLE Alvin "Scott", 50, husband of Dewana Little, passed away on May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pikeville, KY on Sept. 18, 1969, son of the late Alvin Little and Patricia Colwell. Scott received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky as a Physician's Assistant. He was an employee at Baptist Health. He is survived by his wife, Dewana; his son, Colby Scott Little and his daughter, Kennedy Nicole Little; his sister, Kim Little Hicks; two nieces, Ashleigh Dotson and Taylor Little; and his great nephew, Cash Dotson. A private service will be at the Lexington Cemetery. In Tribute to Scott's memory, donations may be made to KODA, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. www.milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

