Alvin "Barkley" Montgomery
MONTGOMERY Alvin "Barkley", 81, passed away Tues. May 26, 2020. Born in Burgin, KY he was the son of the late William and Martha Montgomery. He is survived by one daughter, Carol "Suzi" Gillum; one granddaughter, Sarah Gillum; and one grandson, Lucas Ballard. He was preceded in death by five siblings. A memorial service will be held 6pm Sunday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until the time of service.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
04:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
MAY
31
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
