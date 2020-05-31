MONTGOMERY Alvin "Barkley", 81, passed away Tues. May 26, 2020. Born in Burgin, KY he was the son of the late William and Martha Montgomery. He is survived by one daughter, Carol "Suzi" Gillum; one granddaughter, Sarah Gillum; and one grandson, Lucas Ballard. He was preceded in death by five siblings. A memorial service will be held 6pm Sunday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until the time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store