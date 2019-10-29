Home

Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
Alvin "Al" Wittwer


1934 - 2019
Alvin "Al" Wittwer Obituary
On Sat, Oct 26, 2019, Alvin L. “AL” Wittwer, loving husband and devoted father, passed away. He was 84. Al was born Dec 31, 1934 in Oldham County KY to Adolph and Bertha Wittwer. He received his Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1958. He worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as part of a program to qualify the Mercury astronauts. He was a Senior Engineer Manager at IBM. He was one of six core members of the UK Lean Manufacturing Group. Farming and public speaking we his passions in life. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; his 3 children, Vickie, Keith and Wesley, ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1:30pm Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11am. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019
