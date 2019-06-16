SUMNER, Alvis Lindel Alvis Lindel Sumner, 93 of Smiths Grove died Friday, June 14, 2019 He was born September 19, 1925, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, to the late Harvey and Daisy Summer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Adoline (Ad) Sumner, two brothers; Willis Sumner (Margaret) and Charles Sumner (Ruth), and two infant sisters, Dorothy Nell and Thelma Grace. Al is survived by two sons, Alan G. Sumner (Patti) and L. Riley Sumner (Liesa); five grandchildren, Chuck Sumner, Katy Doyle (Chris), Jacob Sumner, Alison Raymer (Josh) and Thomas Sumner; nine great grandchildren. Al was a graduate of Drakesboro High School and a 1947 graduate of Bowling Green College of Commerce (BU). His first job was with Standard Oil of Louisville where he met Adoline. He worked with Souther States Coop as a field auditor until 1957 when he was hired at The Lexington IBM facilities. He retired from IBM as a senior accountant. Al and Ad was a charter member of North View Baptist Church, Lexington, Kentucky, a director for the Kentucky Baptist Convention Board and a current member of Oakland Baptist church, Oakland, Kentucky. He lived his Christian faith. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alvis' memory may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, Oakland, Kentucky. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary