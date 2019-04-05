Resources More Obituaries for Amanda Raider Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amanda Dawn Raider

39 of Maple Grove, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Lexington, KY on December 11, 1979 the daughter of Ronald and Shirley Hurst Raider. She is survived by her father, Ronald Raider of Stanford; two sisters, Terri Durham and husband Jimmy of Orlando, and Tracy Davis of Eubank; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Raider; a brother, Jason Raider; a sister, Rhonda Nicole Raider; and a nephew, Jamie Wynn. Funeral services for Ms. Raider will be conducted Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Baptist Church by Bro. Jerry Owens. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Friday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Ms. Raider's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019