11, passed away Tues, May 5th 2020. Born December 17, 2008 to Jose Valenzuela and Norma Macias: Amaury will be remembered as a child with a loving and caring spirit, a loyal brother and aspiring archeologist. Amaury loved singing , dancing and boxing. He was a caretaker: aways putting the needs of his brothers before his own. Amaury never met a stranger and was as overall joy to be around. He was a fifth grader at Garden Springs elementary. In addition to his parents Amaury is survived by brothers Austin and Alan Valenzuela, maternal grandparents Gloria and Jose Manuel Macias and paternal Grandparents Maria de Jesus and Juan Salazar as well as a host of relatives , friends and classmates. Private services for the family will be held Sat May 9th followed by burial at HillCrest Cemetery. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



