Amber Gayle Chapman, 32, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. Born in Fayette County on July 25, 1986, she was the daughter of Ora Lee Chapman, Jr. and Donna Martin Cottingham, of Lexington. Amber was a former clerk at a retail store, she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Amber was preceded in death by her uncle, Gerry Mitchell, cousin, Ashley Slone, and paternal grandfather, Gerald Caton. In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by her daughters, Yasmin Chapman, Lexington, Addison Gamez, Lexington, sons, Nathaniel Chapman, Lexington, Vincent Gamez , Lexington, special niece, Araya Chapman, Lexington, sisters, Jordan Chapman, Lexington, Taylor Chapman, Louisville, brothers, Ora Lee “Tru” Chapman, Lexington, Aaron Cottingham (Lindsey), South Carolina, maternal grandparents, Gerry and Kathy Mitchell, Lexington, and paternal grandmother, Judy Caton, Lexington Other survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Versailles, KY. Funeral Services be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, following the visitation. Burial will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Tony Chapman, Chris Chapman, Jeffrey Pergram, Lee Chapman, Aaron Cottingham, and Tony Tuck. Honorary Pallbearer will be Clay Burdette. Condolences can be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019