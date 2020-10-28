1/
Amber Ganci- Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amber Lee Ganci - Owens, 57, wife of Jeffrey J. Owens died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home on Southview Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in California on November 7, 1962 to Langley Travis Hughes and Meda Alene Sennett Cooper. Survivors include three daughters, Ashley Ganci (Chris Sargent, Sara Wetzel (Cory) and Katie Ganci, three sons, Jonathan Ganci (Autumn), and Ryan Ganci, thirteen grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Danny Ganci. Services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 5-9:00PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved