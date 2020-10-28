Amber Ganci- Owens

Amber Lee Ganci - Owens, 57, wife of Jeffrey J. Owens died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home on Southview Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in California on November 7, 1962 to Langley Travis Hughes and Meda Alene Sennett Cooper. Survivors include three daughters, Ashley Ganci (Chris Sargent, Sara Wetzel (Cory) and Katie Ganci, three sons, Jonathan Ganci (Autumn), and Ryan Ganci, thirteen grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Danny Ganci. Services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 5-9:00PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome