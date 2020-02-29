|
|
36, left her earthly home unexpectedly on Tuesday Feb. 25. She is the daughter of Norman Belcher, wife Sharon and Lesia Curry, husband Todd. Amber was an employee of Nicholas Financial, where she was an account agent, and member of Clays Mill Baptist Church. She was an outgoing person who never met a stranger, loved singing and dancing with her friends, and enjoyed outdoor activities such as going to the lake and swimming pool, going 4 wheeling, and attending the Apple Festival. In addition to her father and his wife and her mother and her husband she will be fondly remembered by her daughter Jettlyn Rae Spencer, sister Megan Corman, husband Christopher, brother Beau Tyler Curry, her paternal grandmother Norma Belcher, as well as many other extended family members and friends. Amber was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Shafter and Roberta Arnett. A Remembrance Service will be held1:00 PM Monday, March 2 at Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home followed by cremation. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at a time to be announced later. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, beginning at 1:00 PM and ending at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.” Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust given to us by Amber’s family. Sign Guestbook and view Life Tribute video at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020