FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:15 PM - 8:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus
5712 Paradise Blvd NW
Ambrosio Sanchez Obituary
SANCHEZ Ambrose, beloved father and grandfather and long-time Lexington resident was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He spent his retirement years in Lexington and was an active member at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church. Ambrose was preceded in death by his wife, Melita V. Sanchez and long-time partner, Ann Robinson of Lexington. He is survived by his daughter, Carmel Sanchez-Busby; sons, Phillip and Ricardo Sanchez; their respective spouses; five grandchildren; a brother; sisters in-law; several nieces; and nephews. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 and in the United States Naval Reserve from 1972 until his retirement as a Master Chief Hospital Corpsman in 1991. Please visit our online guest book for Ambrose at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
