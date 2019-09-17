|
BASCONI Americo, 97, died Sept. 13, 2019 at his home in Lexington. A native of Bud, W.Va., he spent most of his life in Oceana and Beckley, W.Va. before moving to Lexington in 2003. Together with his wife, Sylvia, he operated Basconi's Hardware in Oceana, W.Va. from 1959 to 1979. Mr. Basconi served his country in World War II. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to David Basconi (Sharon) of Killingworth, Conn.; Ed Basconi (Mary Alice) of Johnson City, Tenn.; and Wayne Basconi (Pamela) of Versailles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Palma Basconi; his wife, Sylvia; sisters Ellen Giammarco, Rita Dziak, Rosie Kamensky and Mary Basconi, and brother John. Survivors include his grandchildren David Jr., Brian, Joseph and Rita Basconi; Regina Bence, Zachary Bray and Michael Bray; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed calls and visits from his niece Palma Stafford and nephew Tony Basconi. Mr. Basconi's family is grateful for the loving care he received from his friend and caregiver Florence Huff. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, followed by a rosary. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School, 605 Hill N. Dale Road, Lexington, 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019