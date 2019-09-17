Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Church
601 Hill N Dale Drive
Lexington., KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Americo Basconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Americo Basconi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Americo Basconi Obituary
BASCONI Americo, 97, died Sept. 13, 2019 at his home in Lexington. A native of Bud, W.Va., he spent most of his life in Oceana and Beckley, W.Va. before moving to Lexington in 2003. Together with his wife, Sylvia, he operated Basconi's Hardware in Oceana, W.Va. from 1959 to 1979. Mr. Basconi served his country in World War II. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to David Basconi (Sharon) of Killingworth, Conn.; Ed Basconi (Mary Alice) of Johnson City, Tenn.; and Wayne Basconi (Pamela) of Versailles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Palma Basconi; his wife, Sylvia; sisters Ellen Giammarco, Rita Dziak, Rosie Kamensky and Mary Basconi, and brother John. Survivors include his grandchildren David Jr., Brian, Joseph and Rita Basconi; Regina Bence, Zachary Bray and Michael Bray; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed calls and visits from his niece Palma Stafford and nephew Tony Basconi. Mr. Basconi's family is grateful for the loving care he received from his friend and caregiver Florence Huff. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, followed by a rosary. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School, 605 Hill N. Dale Road, Lexington, 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Americo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now